Horoscope for June 13: Astrological Predictions for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Taurus and Others

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You might get into some kind of trouble but it will settle down soon. The evening will find quieter and reflective, sober and wiser.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Today is a good day for money and love. You will shine out in business today with the help of colleagues and seniors. Be it launching a product or marketing it, you will ace everything.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

It will be a productive and satisfying day for you. You will feel fresh and rosy with enthusiasm in the first half of the day. You will be able to use your energies in the right direction today and will work on a project that interests you.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You will think about financial matters and might consider investing in new ventures. Events in the afternoon might lift up your social prestige.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It’s a good day to express your thoughts and feelings to your loved ones or dear ones. You will try your best to make a profit in your profession and your debts will also be cleared.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

It’s time to spread goodwill and affection today. Let people know that you care about them and appreciate them. Express your feelings through cards, phone calls, letters, flowers, and hugs. Take some time out for emotional as well as intellectual expression to maintain a healthy balance in your life.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Not every problem is complicated, hence, look for the simplest solution to your problems. Don’t let your emotions overpower your view and keep you from seeing what’s right in front of you.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

It will be a healthy day for you as you may even plan to hit the gym and pump up your muscles for better results. You will start taking care of your health which might lead to include exercise and meditation in your activities.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Today may be a spiritual day for you. You might meditate to channel your inner positivity. The day will also be good on the professional front. You may receive appreciation for your previous performances and the charge of new, upcoming projects is also on cards.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Today is a good time to work on the things that have been bothering you. Your excellent communicative ability will be enhanced. You may effectively express your feelings or thoughts.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Today, you will have a mixed experience of struggle and success. Patience and performance may go through some testing times at work but don’t worry, this will not last for long.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

This day is fabulous for you on all counts. Prosperity and wealth are on cards. The planets are perfectly aligned for those who want to start new ventures. You may spend quality time with your friends and loved ones in the evening.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

