Horoscope for March 15: See What the Stars Have in Store For You

Aries: It will be a sunny day for you with success written all over. It would be a good day to unleash your creative side. However, you need to be careful while driving alone.

Taurus: You may not get the needed support from your family today but you should try to remain practical and not be swayed by emotions. It is highly likely that family feuds may erupt today so, avoid confrontations.

Gemini: If you are into retail business, you will set records in making profits. You may want to take your beloved out shopping.

Cancer: Watch your back today as you maybe at the receiving end of others’ actions. Cautious and watchful approach may help you save the day. In short, life will teach you priceless and precious lessons.

Leo: You may indulge in unwanted expenses be it impulsive decisions or compulsive buying. It is advised to exercise restraint today.

Virgo: You will be cool as a cucumber today. Nothing that happens will unsettle that composure. Your loved ones stand tall and strong behind you to help you overcome obstacles.

Libra: Today is the day to sit back and think hard — think about what is it that you really want when it comes to your business enterprises, because there are many ways to go about things at work, and they all shall lead your somewhere different.

Scorpio: Don’t put off cultivating healthy eating habits. You should do better to control over-indulging in food as it may lead to obesity. Stick to a healthy lifestyle, especially when it comes to meals.

Sagittarius: You are full of life today and shall be in a hyper-elevated state of bliss. Your high-spirits and energy will inspire you to perform at your best. Make the most of this superb day.

Capricorn: Your planning is over and today is the perfect day to put it in execution. Though there may be delays in implementing ideas that are crucial to the success of your project, and this may leave you disappointed and dismayed. But the problem will be short-lived.

Aquarius: You need to think dispassionately and with clarity. As always, sentiments may come in the way of your success today. Be careful, especially while taking decisions that will impact your future.

Pisces: Major expenses are coming your way, but the good news is a lot of them can be avoided if you are clear about your need and wants. Exercising a little restraint now will go a long way.