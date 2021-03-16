india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Horoscope for March 16: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You Today
1-MIN READ

Horoscope for March 16: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You Today

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Here's all you need to know about your day.

Aries: You are advised to think positive today, no matter how difficult the situation may seem. Being confident and determined can help you achieve everything you want.

Taurus: Today, you may have to face setbacks and disappointments as the efforts are likely to get wasted and the outcomes will not be according to the expectations.

Gemini: You are advised to curb down your emotions today. You will be able to easily express your feelings to someone.

Cancer: You will likely be giving time to your private life today in place of career or business. You are suggested to think wisely before taking any decision.

RELATED NEWS

Leo: Today, you will be sharing your feelings with friends and family members. On the work front, you are likely to develop a new perspective on some issues.

Virgo: The day is completely in your favour, as you will excel in all the activities undertaken today. Planning to establish a business enterprise in a foreign country can get a go-ahead.

Libra: You will be paying attention to your looks and dressing styles today, spending time and money to get a new collection for your wardrobe.

Scorpio: Needs of other people will be your priority today. However, you are likely to get disturbed by negative vibes.

Sagittarius: You can expect business expansion and help from your friends, relatives and other contacts across the world. Communication skills might come handy in getting work done easily.

Capricorn: Achieving success will be easy today. Though you are already burdened with work, new tasks may come your way.

Aquarius: You are in a mood to celebrate and may end up partying for any reason, whatsoever. It is indeed time to be happy as you are inching closer to your goals.

Pisces: You need to be cautious while trading, as uncalculated risks can lead to losses. On the contrary, if the risk is planned and calculated, it can give you handsome returns.

Tags
first published:March 16, 2021, 05:30 IST
Loading...