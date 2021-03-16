Horoscope for March 16: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You Today

Aries: You are advised to think positive today, no matter how difficult the situation may seem. Being confident and determined can help you achieve everything you want.

Taurus: Today, you may have to face setbacks and disappointments as the efforts are likely to get wasted and the outcomes will not be according to the expectations.

Gemini: You are advised to curb down your emotions today. You will be able to easily express your feelings to someone.

Cancer: You will likely be giving time to your private life today in place of career or business. You are suggested to think wisely before taking any decision.

Leo: Today, you will be sharing your feelings with friends and family members. On the work front, you are likely to develop a new perspective on some issues.

Virgo: The day is completely in your favour, as you will excel in all the activities undertaken today. Planning to establish a business enterprise in a foreign country can get a go-ahead.

Libra: You will be paying attention to your looks and dressing styles today, spending time and money to get a new collection for your wardrobe.

Scorpio: Needs of other people will be your priority today. However, you are likely to get disturbed by negative vibes.

Sagittarius: You can expect business expansion and help from your friends, relatives and other contacts across the world. Communication skills might come handy in getting work done easily.

Capricorn: Achieving success will be easy today. Though you are already burdened with work, new tasks may come your way.

Aquarius: You are in a mood to celebrate and may end up partying for any reason, whatsoever. It is indeed time to be happy as you are inching closer to your goals.

Pisces: You need to be cautious while trading, as uncalculated risks can lead to losses. On the contrary, if the risk is planned and calculated, it can give you handsome returns.