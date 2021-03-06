Horoscope for March 6: Gemini Will Focus On Self-Improvement; See What’s in Store for Others

Aries: Be considerate and alert of the warning, stars are sending you today. You are likely to make a few enemies even though you manage to remain a step ahead of people. If you want to buy a house or a vehicle, skip it for the day.

Taurus: Today as you find yourself at crossroads, you will be contemplating the pros and cons in each twist and turn along the way. Your sentiments may adversely affect your health. You could spend some quality time with your loved ones in quest to shed your burdens.

Gemini: You will focus your energy on self-improvement today. If you are self-employed, you can expect good profits in business. You may end up spending less time with family as you will be busy meeting with work commitments.

Cancer: You won’t forget to involve fun and merrymaking as you set about planning your day. You will have a blast at every possible moment as your day progresses. Your gregarious behaviour will know no bounds.

Leo: Your emotional nature has a lot to do with your sudden outbursts of emotions and today may be just the day when your anger erupts abruptly. You are likely to get carried away regardless of your surroundings, both at work and at home.

Virgo: When it comes to business ventures, stay clear of a coalition as you can manage an entire stampede all by yourself. After all, you are the best controller of your department. Today you will be busy uniting people to achieve greater success.

Libra: You may not have got the Best Employee award but remember you are the brightest star in office. You may get some special treatment at work and your bosses will shower praise on you. Stars recommend against complacency of any sort.

Scorpio: Brace yourself for a long and dreary day today. You may feel lost and urge to spend some time alone with yourself. The empty nest syndrome is likely to hold your mental peace at ransom.

Sagittarius: The seas are calm and the day is bright for a change. You will get a chance to spend quality time with your life partner and even lend a hand in household chores. Basic activities like cooking and cleaning will usher an intricate bond between you two.

Capricorn: Your self-confidence will become the talk among those around you. You will derive pleasure in executing the most herculean tasks today, and it is highly possible that you will do justice to work too. Things at home will go smooth and you will share peace in life with your life partner.

Aquarius: Teamwork brings out the best in you and so you should ensure that you work in a group. Brainstorming, campaigning or even playing, cooperation is the way for you. Consider your day well spent as you wind it with an indoor game with your family.

Pisces: The workaholic you will tackle pending projects with great zeal. Your energy levels will be persistent, and your exuberance admirable. Make the most of it while it lasts.