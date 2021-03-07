Horoscope for March 7: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Today, you will be able to execute all your plans as you will listen to your inner voice. However, the day can even give you a few disappointments.

Taurus: Being a manager, you are likely to outclass your colleagues by a great margin and will taste success and prove your mettle in adverse situations.

Gemini: Those who are public servants will get the encouragement and moral support from their heads and family members.

Cancer: You are likely to be open-minded while dealing with others. However, your approach may turn different and stubborn by the end of the day.

Leo: You will be filled with imaginations and creativity which will lead you to new heights today.

Virgo: Your management skills will be flawless and will be accentuated by your quick decision-making and analytical ability.

Libra: You are likely to get marriage proposals today. The day will be spending as you wanted as things will fall into place as per planetary plans.

Scorpio: You are likely to get help from friends who are in influential positions today and you may also take up a new business venture without much ado.

Sagittarius: You are likely to spend your day with family and friends as you may have a few family friends over for lunch or dinner.

Capricorn: You can see some of your dreams come true today and make you climb the ladder of success, but you need to know that there is a lot more to come, so,keep striving hard. You are advised to concentrate on your work and will certainly achieve your goals.

Aquarius: You are likely to buy a car or your dream house today. You can spend your evening visiting a temple.

Pisces: Luck will be at your side today and will help you in finishing all your work and beat the deadlines. You can also go on a family holiday.