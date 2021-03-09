Horoscope for March 9: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: You are advised to take a break from your busy work schedule and social obligations today and do something for yourself. You need to focus on your health.

Taurus: You will be able to achieve all your short term goals today and hence, you will move on to plan long term goals for yourself.

Gemini: Today you will be very emotional. Luck will be on your side for the day.

Cancer: You will be spending a lot of money today and will also be celebrating financial gains with your loved ones by spending some more of it in the process.

Leo: You will be having wild mood swings today and you need to note that nothing is permanent other than change. Therefore, you are advised to go with the flow and do not worry about the things going around you.

Virgo: Today, you will act as one of the most understanding peopleand will also be able to read people's minds.

Libra: You are likely to find yourself entrapped in a passionate love episode soon and it can also lead to an increase in your expenses.

Scorpio: You will be working on your looks today as the thought of how you look will dominate your mind.

Sagittarius: For most of today, you will be feeling dark and gloomy. However, by afternoon, everything may turn out to be normal.

Capricorn: You will be solving certain mysteries brought due to revelations about a relationship. You will be easily able to dissolve the conflicts with the help of your impressive communication skills.

Aquarius: Today, your communication skills will win you brownie points, and will also prove highly beneficial in meetings. You are advised not to get ruffled when people have a different opinion or don't agree with you.

Pisces: You will find yourself worried today and that too, unnecessarily. You may also put in more efforts than required at work. However, by evening you will get some time to chill and relax.