Horoscope for November 9: Leo will Shun Prejudices; Check Out What’s in the Day for You

Aries: Luck has favoured you for the past several days but this day is not as bright as the last few days. If there is a step you are taking today, it is advisable to postpone it.

Taurus: Your suggestions make you come across as a person who wants to change others. Accept the point of view of others. Often, there is more than one correct way to do something.

Gemini: You have sort of become a philosopher because of the many things you have experienced in life. You should work on your findings and try to build something significant.

Cancer: It is important to get into the details before building a final product. They may be boring but today, you need to concentrate on the details in order to create something which you fully understand.

Leo: It will be shocking for your family but you will be able to break free from age-old beliefs today. You have realised they only serve prejudices and do not add anything positive to your life.

Virgo: It is hard to not look back for something familiar and comforting when you don’t see a future ahead, but it is not a good option for you. Focus on the future even if there is nothing concrete there.

Libra: There was nothing exciting happening for some time. Now, when there are new opportunities, you might feel afraid to take them but have faith in your destiny and grab them.

Scorpio: Concentrate your time and energy on realistic issues such as your monetary condition. It looks like you will be rewarded if you channel your energy there.

Sagittarius: Your new ideas have not been received well by someone who matters to you professionally. This is making you doubtful about your new venture and you will be bothered by it today.

Capricorn: There appears to be some disturbance in the day today on the personal front. You will have a restless day because there will be a mismatch between your needs and those of your partner.

Aquarius: You like to spread positivity but it is one of those days when your efforts will be wasted on others. There will be arguments around and it is suggested you don’t participate in them.

Pisces: The day will be dull professionally. It is suggested that you stay at home and relax because there will be nothing significant happening for you on the work front.