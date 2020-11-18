Horoscope for Today: A Trip Likely for Taurus, Will Pisces Meet a New Person Today?

Aries: It will be a great day for you because your faith in love will be restored today. You know the power of hard work and because of your efforts, you will be achieving some professional goals.

Taurus: You will likely go on a trip that you had earlier postponed for the fear of the uncertain. A travel opportunity will surface today and you should remember to grab it.

Gemini: The idea of becoming a global citizen is making you believe that your roots and family foundations are under threat. However, that is not the case. Remind yourself that your family is expanding.

Cancer: You have shed the prejudices and because of that, your friend circle has expanded. This current attitude is good for you and others as well.

Leo: You will realise that talent develops over a period of time if you are determined enough to learn a new skill. Now, instead of envying people and thinking that they have a natural talent, you will do good for yourself.

Virgo: You are getting impulsive about quitting a job and launching a new business. Although you will be your own boss, think it through because there will be several responsibilities to fulfil as well.

Libra: It seems that something unusual will take place and you will find yourself extremely aware of your surroundings. You will be introduced to new areas of consciousness.

Scorpio: You have a fiery nature and you don’t want to back down from any fight that is for a greater cause. Use your leadership skills and people will back you in the right fight.

Sagittarius: It is one of those days that will be spent in the company of friends. You will feel very satisfied today with being a part of a group.

Capricorn: You will spend your day resting and relaxing. Tell yourself it is fine to take a break once in a while. Dreams might become reality today.

Aquarius: The day will be spent doing tasks but don’t worry, it will all happen smoothly today. You will be spending quality time with your family.

Pisces: Arrival of a new person in your life will make everything look effortless and happy. The positive aspects of your personality will be on display today.