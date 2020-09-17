Horoscope for Today: All That is in Store for You on September 17

ARIES: Professional matters might see ups and downs but don’t bother yourself with these issues right now. New developments might take place. Emotions might be heightened, keep yourself grounded.

TAURUS: You might get some extra earnings. However, be careful about your expenditure. Do not spend unnecessarily. You might feel like showering your love over someone close.

GEMINI: Some decisions or project that were on halt for long may eventually finalise today. Your stars might make you think that everything is on your side.

CANCER: You might be confused about what to choose and what to let go as it is not the right time for you to know what’s best for you. Give yourself some time and do meditation to improve the focus.

LEO: Always remember, it is in your hand to improve or destroy a situation. Be optimistic and share your opinions with people around you. Be ready for a breakthrough as it is coming your way.

VIRGO: Well, things might look easy for others on the surface but only you’ll know the existing reality or difficulty on ground. Take everything as an opportunity and you might succeed.

LIBRA: The day brings in joy and happiness for you, the stars seem to be in your favour today. It is time and introspect and look within. Meeting you spiritual self will prove lucky for you.

SCORPIO: You have finally taken the new journey you were looking forward to for last few days. Go ahead on the chosen path. Decide wisely between conflicts and discipline, it’s all in your hands today.

SAGITTARIUS: Romantic relationships might see some ups and downs, and some exchange of heated conversation. Accept the fact that it is a two-sided affair and you might be equally involved.

CAPRICORN: You might have been hurt by someone close in your life, perhaps unintentionally. However, do not have the negative thoughts in you. Try to put your goodwill forward.

AQUARIUS: If you feeling discomfort, especially because of the people around you, give yourself some rest. Avoid people who are reckless and impatient. Romantic life might go a bit slow.

PISCES : Some big adventure is definitely in store for you. Stop thinking about what others might think, instead focus on your life and happiness.