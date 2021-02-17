Horoscope for Today, February 17: See What the Stars Hold in Store for You

Aries: It seems like bad news could become a cause of concern for you on February 17. A considerable part of your day would be spent talking about this new issue.

Taurus: There are temporary obstacles in your way to become financially stable. It looks like you will be able to think of a solution to overcome the hurdles soon.

Gemini: You will spend time ensuring that your partner is feeling happy. Even though you would be invited to social events, it is likely that you turn them down to stay with your partner.

Cancer: You will feel stressed thinking about all the unfinished work that you have to complete. Try to look at your situation objectively and then start doing the work.

Leo: Some of your dreams are going to get delayed for the coming time. This will leave you wondering if they are even going to get fulfilled but don’t worry, this is a temporary situation.

Virgo: You want to make a good impression on people from your workplace who are going to visit your home. Relax yourself because everything will happen smoothly.

Libra: This might be a frustrating day for you as there will be some miscommunication. You need to remain calm in such situations and remember that tomorrow would be a better day.

Scorpio: You will feel upset thinking if you can continue the success streak. Instead of overthinking, it would be better for you to keep yourself engaged in work.

Sagittarius: It is likely that you will be having some disagreements with your family members on February 17 due to lack of time. Try to cut down on work and find time for your family.

Capricorn: Work can make you feel tired as the job seems difficult. However, it is important that you push yourself and keep going.

Aquarius: Someone will ask for your help today, however, you will not be able to offer support because you have your own plans. Learn to say no when you don’t want to do something.

Pisces: You want to fulfill your work and family responsibilities, however, you will not feel strong enough to carry the burden. Do one thing at a time.