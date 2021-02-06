Horoscope For Today, February 6: Here is What The Stars Have in Store For You

Aries: You have been feeling that a close friend is taking a wrong step with their life and you want to stop them. But try not to interfere as it is their life and they won’t like it. It may sour your relationship.

Taurus: Your thoughts and time is reserved for family and nurturing your personal relationships today. Work will take a backseat as you will have a blissfully quiet day.

Gemini: Work demands your full attention today you will fulfil everything that is required from you. The day ahead is very busy, so plan carefully.

Cancer: Lovers rejoice as it a good day to take your relationship to the next step. Broach the subject to the family in a respectful manner and expect positive welcome.

Leo: You have been working really well but you will feel the need to change the way you function in daily life today. You will feel your impulsive side take over today.

Virgo: You are feeling very ambitious and you will request even more work to be assigned to you. But do some time out of the hustle and engage in some recreational or relaxing activities.

Libra: You will meet someone who is on the same wavelength as you in almost all thoughts. Romantic interest might follow the many interesting conversations.

Scorpio: Expressing emotions will not make you vulnerable. Today is the day to let the people in your life that they are loved and cherished, especially family members.

Sagittarius: You are in a rut, and your energy is down, as the everyday routine has become quite mundane. But wait for some excitement to come along and get you out of the boredom.

Capricorn: Being honest and upfront sometimes means hurting others, even family and friends. But today is the day to restore those broken ties and heal the wounds created by words.

Aquarius: It is a good day for those who work in teams as the environment today will be largely negative or bland. You will impatient and antsy. Try to practise some meditation.

Pisces: Be ready with an open purse as many expenses will surprise you. A big purchase, a sudden plan for a get together, will mostly cause these expenses.