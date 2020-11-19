Horoscope for Today: Here is What's in Store for You

Aries: Today is your day as goals once sought will finally be within reach. Stress is likely to subside today and you will have the support of friends and family.

Taurus: The day may start with worries but try to focus on the larger picture. You may struggle with relationships and learn more about your own individualism and independence. Work front seems calm and smooth going.

Gemini: An encounter with an old friend or relative is likely to happen. Be a team player at work today and show them your true strengths. Romantic stars are bright as a likely relationship/marriage prospect will come your way.

Cancer: The day will have some perilous situations but you will find the strength to handle them with tact. The day will have moments of intense stress but by evening things will get calmer. Try to shed the inhibitions you’ve been feeling in your love life.

Leo: There might be some individual differences with the spouse/partner which will need to be solved calmly. The quarrel might get stormy and you will need to handle your emotions well.

Virgo: Money matters will trouble your mind. If work feels spinning in a quagmire don’t let it continue. Stop daydreaming about that vacation and make a move on your project. Show some care and support to the loved ones.

Libra: The career will have some twists and turns. Hard work is the key but you need to focus on smart work. Give some time to yourself and your partner in the evening, you don’t need to commit all your time to work.

Scorpio: Time to get the things you desire. A good day to bring forth your creative side in work and personal life. A romantic prospect awaits you towards the evening.

Sagittarius: Miniscule financial worries might dampen your otherwise happy day. It is not a good day for confrontations, avoid them at all costs. Keep a calm head and focus on nourishing personal relationships.

Capricorn: You will impress people around you and they will hold you in high regard. You will forgive the mistakes committed in the past. However, don’t let the kind nature let people take advantage.

Aquarius: Your ambition may be your biggest hurdle; don’t let it become all-consuming. Don’t be coerced into making life-changing decisions today. Don’t feel shy to take help where needed.

Pisces: A good day as you will be flooded with new job prospects. Weigh them well and make a well-thought-out decision because you wouldn’t want to regret the decision in the future.