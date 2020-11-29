Horoscope for Today: Is Love Knocking on Your Door Soon? Read Predictions to Find Out

Aries: You might make new friends today, expanding your social life. Professional life will get better. If you were planning to take a loan, now is the good time. Take your family for a long drive.

Taurus: If things are bothering you for some time, a short trip is suggested. Someone younger from your known circle is going to make you feel proud today. However, personal life may take a break as you may not have time for your partner.

Gemini: You will likely start a romantic relationship. As the weather changes, you might leave for a holiday soon. This is your creative time, enjoy it to your fullest. Make the most of your time by doing what you love to do.

Cancer: Wealth will keep you happy today as you may add more money to your wallet. You will be the person everyone will be affectionate towards, today. If you are doing good to someone, rest assured that it will come back to you.

Leo: Stay positive today, no matter whatever the situation is. It’s time to focus on work as your projects will likely get approved. You will stay happy today as there will be a lot of positive energy around.

Virgo: It is a good day for students, aiming to take admission in an institute of your choice. Be careful about investing matters. Take the market value in mind and calculate the risks.

Libra: It’s time to indulge in some workout schedule as you probably need it. Your humor will help ease the tension at home. Relationship will be strengthened as you will speak romantically to your partner.

Scorpio: It’s time to reap what you sow in the past. Your pending issues will find a solution today. You look happy on romantic front. Keep that happy energy alive in you to achieve all that you want.

Sagittarius: Adventures will knock your doors soon, however, be very careful about expenditures. You might meet someone you haven’t met in years. There are also chances of you preparing to go for a trip soon.

Capricorn: Domestic issues will be solved without tension. Someone senior might help you. If you are in academics, you may receive good news for your previous hard work. Personal life awaits some exciting surprise for you.

Aquarius: Take some time out for exercise as it will help you stay fit. Property-related matters will speak in your favor. You may catch up with old buddies. A guest may be at your place soon.

Pisces: Happy days are ahead, it’s time to keep a smile on your face. Financially, you might start earning more and better.