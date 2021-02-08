Horoscope for Today: Take a Look at What’s in Store for You

Aries: You will be feeling drawn towards humanitarian issues. It is possible that you will try to help people who are less fortunate.

Taurus: An argument might affect your relationship with your siblings. It is time for you to start afresh with them. Sit down with your siblings and let it all out.

Gemini: Better days are coming ahead for you and your loved ones. You will attain success while your family will be healthy and happy.

Cancer: Let people do what they want to do instead of imposing your wishes on them. Be a little more spontaneous and have fun.

Leo: It is likely that on February 8, you will be working to improve both your work and personal relationship. If a relationship is not worth the effort, let it go.

Virgo: Miscommunication will be your biggest problem on February 8. It might feel like nobody wants to listen to you, however, be patient.

Libra: It is important for you to ignore those who want to provoke you and get a reaction. Step outside and enjoy fresh air. You need solitude to feel good.

Scorpio: Your loved ones are telling you to change certain behaviours because they care for you. Do what you need to but also listen to them.

Sagittarius: You have tried to bury some old issues, however, they keep resurfacing. Deal with your issues instead of trying to push them in.

Capricorn: It might seem like things are not under your control. You need to take a break to protect your emotional sanity as you can’t see things clearly.

Aquarius: You will be reminded of your younger self and would again want to get into social service. You may connect this work with what you do for a living.

Pisces: Looking at happy children around will make you think more about those who are living in poverty, war and misery. You have the desire to help these kids.