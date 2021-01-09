Horoscope January 9: Party on Cards for Gemini, Read Your Prediction for Today Here

Aries: Putting aside your own needs in order to help someone else might be on cards today for you, Aries. Although this is frustrating, you will be back to doing your own thing in no time.

Taurus: A professional demand will delay your party plans. You will feel disappointment and so will your friends but understand that it is necessary to take care of work first.

Gemini: Looks like you are going to organise a party today, Gemini. Some important things can go wrong leaving you irritated but work hard and things will turn around.

Cancer: Feeling overburdened because of work, your energy level will decrease today. Don’t beat yourself up for not feeling as energetic as you usually do instead take a day off and rest.

Leo: You will be in the mood to splurge today. A trip to an expensive boutique looks probable but be cautious that you should not buy what you cannot use.

Virgo: Unexpected visitors will make you feel anxious. You will be worried about the dress and menu, however, it is best to go with the flow. Don’t be worried about being the best host.

Libra: New information about something that impacts your life closely will leave you confused. Remember that this is not necessarily bad news if you look at it from all perspectives.

Scorpio: Some financial issues are going to bother you today. However, the situation is temporary and you are going to bounce back soon after putting little effort.

Sagittarius: Don’t be disheartened if your efforts do not get the results you desire. The current situation is beyond your control. Keep patience and things will get better.

Capricorn: You will be getting into research mode after a new development in the scientific world makes you curious. It is possible that you will find that your discoveries will reaffirm your ideas.

Aquarius: Some minor arguments will hold back your team from completing their task. You have to create a balance in the group. Try to stay calm and fair while solving the issue.

Pisces: Miscommunication will cause problems between you and a professional partner. It is necessary that you clearly convey your problems and try to find a workable solution.