Horoscope Today, 19 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

With the moon in Leo, Saturn in Aquarius, and Uranus in Taurus, things will seem conflicting this week. This week some may need to be mindful of the ways their ego prevents them from being considerate of others, particularly at the expense of their friendships or familial relationships.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You may realise that a friendship has run its course and it is time to move on. Surround yourself with family and reciprocate their love and respect for you.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may find yourself trying too hard to maintain a certain image about yourself. This may make you realise that you are not around people who accept you for who you are.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Do not measure your self-worth with materialistic accomplishments today. Respect your efforts and how far you have come in life. Patience and perseverance will be your friends.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may find yourself comparing yourself with peers. Talk to people around you who understand you and have watched you grow over the years. Loving yourself is not easy but taking the first step depends on you.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Try to prioritise your mental health today even if it means calling off a social event or an outing with friends. Do not try to please everyone, and be careful who you give your time to.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Do not hesitate in seeking support from your friends or a senior today. Do not try to overburden yourself today.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You may try to be everything for people around you and when that does not happen you start doubting yourself. Invest in yourself and do not measure your self-worth by what others think of you.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You may try too hard to impress a few people around you today. Take a step back and look at what you really want to do versus what you may have been led to think your goal should be.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Things might go hectic for you today. This may compel you to reschedule your routine and make a few adjustments that give you the time to breathe.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

There is a fine line between being independent and being closed off from opening up your heart to someone. Remember this when an opportunity presents itself today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You may try to be the bigger person by not letting your work be seen for the sake of some people. This should not be the case for you. Be proud of what you have done and own it.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

If things are not going your way today, it does not mean that you are not competitive. It just means that you need to take some time to get your creative self back.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

