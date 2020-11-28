Horoscope November 28: A Peek Into What the Day Holds for You

Aries: You need to get clarity so that you can convey the message which is in your head clearly to others. Do not be afraid to take the unconventional step.

Taurus: The day will be a little different from your dull self and you will be feeling energetic. You will discover that connecting with others help you to make more things happen for yourself.

Gemini: Take an intellectual approach, not an emotional one. You need balance more than ever today. Try to control your mood so that you display extreme behaviour in the way you behave.

Cancer: Share your plans with others to make them join your efforts so that you all can work towards the combined goal. Move forward and take an optimistic approach rather than thinking about the work.

Leo: You need to stick to your plan even though people might try to throw you off track. You need to have a balance of your emotions. Try not to take out your frustration on others.

Virgo: Don’t rush into things and take your time to finish your tasks. You will be able to connect with others using your wit, intelligence and strong will.

Libra: It is important for you to understand that people around you respect you and take your words seriously. Be honest with people and stop giving them false hopes.

Scorpio: The day will be full of conflicts and aggression. A harmonious solution to the situation is not acceptable to you. You have to realise that your reaction to the situation is causing more problems.

Sagittarius: There will be a surprising change in your perspective. You will choose to appreciate the beauty of something today rather than fighting to keep it for yourself.

Capricorn: It seems to be a good day for you. You will be spending the day doing work while your evening will be spent in the company of family and friends.

Aquarius: Instead of getting emotional about a certain issue, try to look at it from the practical lens. There is something obvious that you are missing because of your emotions.

Pisces: The day may start with you feeling a bit dull but it won’t remain the same. People will be surprised today to see your energetic side, Pisces.