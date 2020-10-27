Horoscope October 27: Pleasant Day for Taurus, Pisces; Check Out Yours

Aries: A new business or philosophical interest may engage you in reading and researching today. It looks like you will end the day feeling better informed than you did yesterday.

Taurus: This is going to be a pleasant day, spent in the company of family. You will feel inclined towards your loved ones. Finishing tasks will be easier because you are feeling light-headed.

Gemini: An unforeseen trip to a place you like looks probable today. You will be occupied doing many things which will keep you busy but it is going to be a fulfilling day.

Cancer: The day looks favourable to complete any of your pending work. Your finances are going to get stronger today with the arrival of the money that you were expecting.

Leo: A good career opportunity might come to you, Leo. You will feel mentally active and your thoughts will be sharp and focussed.

Virgo: Unpleasant memories that you have buried in the past might resurface today. You have to be strong and not let your insecurities take control of your life.

Libra: The day looks good for personal relationships. You will have thought provoking conversations with people. You might also end up selecting a new goal for yourself.

Scorpio: A project that you have been working on is going to be successful. Take a break and go out today. It is your time to celebrate the result of your hard work.

Sagittarius: You may have doubts about your self-worth but the sense of clarity is strong enough to clear them. You will feel that you are finally understanding a subject that you have been trying to grasp.

Capricorn: Looks like you will be handling some paperwork today. Your loved ones will share their emotions about you. Take feedback and respond accordingly.

Aquarius: A gathering that will prove to be professionally fruitful is on the cards today. Your partner or a friend might have some good news to share with you.

Pisces: It is suggested that you attend a lecture because your mind is working sharply today and you will be able to get the most out of it. You will have a calming day on the personal front.