1-MIN READ

Horoscope October 27: Pleasant Day for Taurus, Pisces; Check Out Yours

Horoscope zodiac

Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for October 27.

Aries: A new business or philosophical interest may engage you in reading and researching today. It looks like you will end the day feeling better informed than you did yesterday.

Taurus: This is going to be a pleasant day, spent in the company of family. You will feel inclined towards your loved ones. Finishing tasks will be easier because you are feeling light-headed.

Gemini: An unforeseen trip to a place you like looks probable today. You will be occupied doing many things which will keep you busy but it is going to be a fulfilling day.

Cancer: The day looks favourable to complete any of your pending work. Your finances are going to get stronger today with the arrival of the money that you were expecting.

Leo: A good career opportunity might come to you, Leo. You will feel mentally active and your thoughts will be sharp and focussed.

Virgo: Unpleasant memories that you have buried in the past might resurface today. You have to be strong and not let your insecurities take control of your life.

Libra: The day looks good for personal relationships. You will have thought provoking conversations with people. You might also end up selecting a new goal for yourself.

Scorpio: A project that you have been working on is going to be successful. Take a break and go out today. It is your time to celebrate the result of your hard work.

Sagittarius: You may have doubts about your self-worth but the sense of clarity is strong enough to clear them. You will feel that you are finally understanding a subject that you have been trying to grasp.

Capricorn: Looks like you will be handling some paperwork today. Your loved ones will share their emotions about you. Take feedback and respond accordingly.

Aquarius: A gathering that will prove to be professionally fruitful is on the cards today. Your partner or a friend might have some good news to share with you.

Pisces: It is suggested that you attend a lecture because your mind is working sharply today and you will be able to get the most out of it. You will have a calming day on the personal front.


