Horoscope Today, 1 April 2021: Gemini to Focus on Health; See What Your Sun Sign Says

Aries: Keep yourself busy today by planning out something really exciting. You are likely to be the centre of attraction in group activities.

Taurus: People will be surprised to see the considerate and compassionate side of you today. You will face certain problems today but will be able to solve them with the support of your loved ones.

Gemini: Your health will get more importance than your career today and hence, you are likely to spend more time working out at a gym.

Cancer: Something which can change your life is in the cards for today. It can be a small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought, or anything.

Leo: You will finally be able to make a definite career plan in your mind. However, getting the plan work is quite an achievement therefore, you are suggested to stay focused.

Virgo: You have good leadership quality and will receive appreciation for how you handle your team. Promotion may knock your day today.

Libra: It is time to settle the favours you have done to others. Doing so will increase the chance of interesting developments which may surprise you throughout the day.

Scorpio: Seeing is believing is the fact that you will realise today. You are advised to learn to trust your own eyes more than what you hear.

Sagittarius: Today is the day when your business is expected to bring faster growth. Banking transactions will also fetch returns exceeding your expectation.

Capricorn: By cleverly sorting out problems with your siblings, you will be able to display the creativity skills you have. You will also provide a helping hand to those in need.

Aquarius: All you have in your mind today is money. You are advised to sort out financial matters today. You are also likely to spend a good time with friends in the evening.

Pisces: The day seems to be at your side today as you will find yourself excelling at work as well as at home. At the office, you will prove yourself to be the right person for the job assigned while at home you will be the perfect family man.