Horoscope Today, 1 July, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Thursday

As the first day of July begins, Mars in Leo will be in opposition to Saturn in Aquarius. This will affect all signs to fall back and reflect on their situations. It is not the time to act. Virgo, Pisces, Aquarius, Scorpio should beware of unexpected situations in the workplace. Gemini, Cancer, Sagittarius may find themselves clouded by thoughts and fantasies. Aries, Taurus, Leo will have to take a step back and re-evaluate their situation. Capricorns should beware of any financial crisis.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Time for Aries to sit back and relax

Your plans may encounter an unexpected hurdle today. Be prepared to take a step back on whatever it is that you are planning. This is a time to sit back and relax. Ruled by the red planet Mars, bright colours are lucky for you as they amplify your personality. Your lucky numbers are 1,8 respectively. The lucky alphabets for the sun sign are A, L, E.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus should avoid socialising

If you want to avoid any chaos in your routine, it is advised that you stay at home and cancel any plans of socialising. Any plans that you have been making on your professional front may face some halt.

Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7, while alphabets B, V, and U will bring you all the positivity that you need. Planet Venus rules your sign, and hence colour white will help you in your endeavours.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

You may feel clouded by your thoughts today. This may affect your smooth ability to communicate and charming your audience. Embrace this process of slowing down. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, while the colour yellow will bring your luck. Alphabets K, C, G will prove beneficial for you as your sun sign lies in Mercury.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer may experience healing energy

You may get caught in prioritising your fantasy and dreamy phase today and let go of practical things. If you have been feeling any issues in relationships, today is the day you may experience healing energy. Lucky number 4 and lucky alphabets are D and H will be your guide. As the moon rules your sign, milky colours will work for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Gold colour will work in favour of Leo

You will experience friction when it comes to relationships that require commitment. There will be a lot of thought put into long-term plans, and what it means to be independent of such commitments. Your lucky number is 5 and the colour gold will bring you luck. Alphabets M and T will be your guide as the Sun rules your sign.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo must control anger today

Beware of sudden bursts of anger that you may face today. Pent up frustrations may compel you to lock horns with a figure of authority at work or elsewhere. Planet Mercury rules your sign and alphabets P, T, N are lucky for you. Go for numbers 3,8 and the colour Green for all the luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra may reassess their romantic relationship

You may have to confront some issues that question the reality and practicality of your long-term plans. You may also feel the need to reassess your romantic relationship. Your sign is ruled by the planet Venus. Go for the colour white and numbers 2, and 7 for luck. R and T are the alphabets that will support you through your journey.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio may go for bright colours like orange or red

You may find yourself in the middle of a harsh reality check when it comes to matters relating to career, family, and relationships. Go for bright colours like orange or red as your sign is ruled by Mars. Numbers 1 and 8 will prove lucky for you while alphabets N and Y will be your guide.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may be overwhelmed with emotions

Any plan related to education, travel and forward movement will face a blockage today. You may be overwhelmed with emotions today. Ruled by Jupiter, your sign’s lucky numbers and colour are 9,12 and yellow. B, D, P, D are the letters for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn may face financial issues

There may be some trouble regarding financial issues today. You may also find yourself involved in an argument with your partner. 10, 11 are your lucky numbers while alphabets K, and J will bring you support. Your favourable colour is cyan as the ruling planet of your sign is Saturn,

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius must avoid any social activity

Beware of any hostile situation cropping up in family matters or with seniors at your workplace. Avoid any social activity and stay low. Numbers 10 and 11, and alphabets G, S will bring you luck. Dark blue colour will be beneficial for you as your sign is ruled by Saturn.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces may face hurdles at workplace

You will face some hurdles in your workplace today. Re-evaluate your situation and practice calm and calculated moves instead of fretting over the situation. Ruled by Jupiter, your favourable colour is yellow and your lucky numbers are 9, and 12. For the Pisces, the lucky letters are D, C, J, and T.

