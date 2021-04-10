Horoscope Today, 10 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Signs

Aries: Looks and appearance will matter to you the most today. You are likely to try new looks.

Taurus: Today is the day for love as you will find answers to the finer aspects of your love life.

Gemini: You will be easily able to divide your time between family and work today. To spend some time with your family, you may plan a small outing.

Cancer: Negative thought and mood will ruin your work today. However, your efforts won't go to waste as you will get the desired results sooner or later.

Leo: You may find yourself in a situation that will somehow feel like a landmark moment in your life today. Your social reputation is also likely to get a boost today.

Virgo: Idea will keep popping up in your mind today. However, you may get troubled by the see-saw between your contractual obligation and current duties.

Libra: You have been storing things inside you for a long time and today is the day when you may think of speaking it out. You can take a break from your normal routine and bring in some freshness.

Scorpio: You are advised to think before doing something. You will be spending your time with your near and dear ones today.

Sagittarius: Additional work responsibilities will be given to you at work. You are also likely to be given charge of new resources. Accept all the challenges coming your way as you will emerge victorious in all spheres today.

Capricorn: You are advised to not let your feelings rule you as you may take decisions that may stand in the way of success based on your sentiments. There are chances that your down-to-earth nature will win the hearts of many.

Aquarius: Whatever you choose to do today, you will excel in it. You will be recognised and rewarded for the same.

Pisces: Today is an important day for you. Either on the workplace or the domestic front, you can expect to reach a much-awaited milestone. Your professional status and social standing may receive a boost.

