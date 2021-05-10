Horoscope Today, 10 May 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today be a difficult day pertaining to your relationship. You are assertive as a general rule but you can save it for later. Today is the day to be generous and accede to the wishes of your beloved.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Chu, Che, Cho, Laa, Li, Loo, Le, Lo, A

Rashi lord - Mars

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Be cautious as you will be compelled to be resigned to your fate. You are likely to take wrong decisions and. This is one of those days when you are liable to feel extremely lost and lonely. But it shall pass too.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will end up having an argument with people who could slander your reputation. However, you will be able to defeat them. They will have to give up against your intellectual superiority.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Today, you are eyeing a few accomplishments on the monetary front. Most part of your day will go in dealing with financial transactions, and importing and exporting goods.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It is through teaching that you shall learn just how fascinating and frustrating children can be. Give them time and space and you shall find yourself filled with pride as they scale greater heights.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Positive energies are gathering momentum and you would do well in making full use of them, both in your personal and professional spheres.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Minor issues and problems may dampen the high spirits that you are in today. But fret not, just keep a cool head and get back on track to being your charismatic self.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Keep up the effort from your end and you will eventually taste success in the days to come.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multi-tasking skills as you will also keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Your patience could be tried today. But keep your composure and avoid getting into an argument or scuffle with those around you, as luck may not be on your side.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You don’t care what others think about you, but don’t be so indifferent that you ignore their choices, preferences and comforts completely.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Your health interests will also take priority now, and you will find yourself spending more time in the gym, says Ganesha.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Dee, Doo, Tha, Jha, Yna, De, Do

Rashi lord - Jupiter

