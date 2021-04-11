Horoscope Today, 11 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Other Signs

Aries: Work, work and work is what you will be doing today. You may feel tired and dejected due to insufficient inputs from others however, things will become clear as the day will conclude.

Taurus: Whatever you will do today, it will give you success and pleasure. You will show outstanding calibre in handling the responsibilities assigned to you.

Gemini: You will be using your brain to get things done today. However, your modesty will not do any good to you. Your day will be saved by your extraordinary brilliance which will translate into exceptional performance.

Cancer: Your relationship will get all your attention today. However, all that effort and energy may not get its due as you may get a cold response from a few of the relatives.

Leo: Today is the day when it will be wiser to be working hard especially if it is the success that you desire. You need to be cautious as there is no substitute for hard work and you will realise this soon.

Virgo: Your soul mate will both give and demand pleasant surprises today. You are also likely to get some good news from your business partners.

Libra: Emotions will rule your mind today. People may get surprised today by seeing you so emotional. On the work front, you will enjoy higher responsibilities given to you.

Scorpio: Victory is going to make you feel arrogant and overconfident and hence it can push you away from what you have aimed for. You are advised to set a goal and stop when you reach there without getting overwhelmed by small achievements.

Sagittarius: You will try to find the root cause of your problems today and will take good initiatives to solve the issues.

Capricorn: The day will prove to be a bit hectic because of the amount of work assigned to you. You are likely to leave your rivals trailing behind in terms of business strategies. If you ensure to be mindful of your moves and steps, then success will be yours.

Aquarius: It is ok if you are feeling like crying today and want to share your problems with someone. You will feel better by evening.

Pisces: Pressure at the workplace is likely to grind you today. By evening there is something important waiting for you and you are advised to go by it.

