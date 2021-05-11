Horoscope Today, 11 May 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

This day marks a fresh start in your life career-wise. You may receive some new ways of boosting your finances and exploring your creative side.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You might have to make some decisions and set long-term goals today. Decide what changes you want to make and move towards in your life and go for it.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You have been processing some deep emotional baggage alone, and today is the day whenyou may have to let it go and embrace the new self.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Set your heart and mind on whatever it is that you wish to achieve this year. You may be lucky in terms of forming important connections that will prove beneficial in realising your dreams.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Manifest your career goals today as you have already made your choice on what it is that you want. You have been spending a lot of time in your professional field and now is the time you have to rest and relax.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

If you have been thinking about adding something to your education, then today is a good day to look for some opportunities. You will be presented with a brand new perception of your life.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Romance may be budding for you, however, sometimes the hopeless romantic in you forgets the realities of life. You may have to grapple with the pragmatic demands of romantic commitments today.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You may have to have a serious discussion with your partner today as you both try to bring in some new energies to your relationship.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will be setting up a new routine and prioritising yourself today. Follow that workout or diet schedule that you prepared or that project you have been procrastinating for a while.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Set goals on what it is that sets you free and lets you express yourself. Use your creative ideas in showing your personality.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You might have to make some decisions regarding moving out or settling somewhere. It may also involve your family members and those with whom you interact regularly.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You may feel the urge to explore new creative avenues today. Something related to acquiring a new skill or an educational degree may be on your mind. Go ahead and follow through.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here