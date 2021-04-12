Horoscope Today, 12 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Virgo, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: Political or social matters will be heavy on your mind today. The day might make you concerned about issues like future of your children and family. Try talking to others about it, might prove helpful.

Taurus: If you are on a journey to self-love, today is the perfect day to push you towards your goal. Honesty will bring rewards to you today!

Gemini: It is time for you to switch to yoga and meditation and spend some time with self to know what you want and what disturbs you. Self-discovery will come naturally to you today. Writing a dream journal and manifesting what you wish for can be useful.

Cancer: If people around you cannot appreciate your worth, take a break today. Do not struggle for unnecessary things. Stay with people who make you feel wanted, appreciated and comfortable.

Leo: You might have an urge to participate in some gossip about your friends, though try to resist the temptation. Do not end up losing friends over petty issues. Be careful.

Virgo: You will receive appreciation and recognition for your good work from a close friend or colleague. Celebrate, as you seem to have achieved one of your goals lately.

Libra: Do not work impulsively. Give time to realize whatever you hear today and do not give in to every random juicy story. People saying things about others might do the same to you some other day.

Scorpio: The day is lucky as you might receive some long-standing financial news that will make you happy. Be careful with how to spend your money, do not waste extravagantly.

Sagittarius: Impressing others is an art and you seem to have mastered it with your skills. You will be recognised and appreciated for your work, giving you a much needed confidence boost.

Capricorn: The day will be productive for you. Whatever you pick today will bring you success. Use this time to your best capacities. Opportunities are knocking your door, it’s time to let them in.

Aquarius: Spend the day with friends and family. Help them with chores and you will find your happiness as well. Outing to a park or a movie night will add to the fun.

Pisces: Spiritual matters will be your forte, today. You will do good work to help humanity. Helping unfortunate people will be your goal today.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here