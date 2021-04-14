Horoscope Today, 14 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Virgo, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: Marriage is on the card so you are advised to start making the preparations for it. Also, before making any final decision, look at both sides of the coin.

Taurus: Shopping is what you will be doing today, also you are likely to be haggling over prices in order to get the best deals.

Gemini: Today will be a well-spent day with friends and family. Do not to neglect your family members in the group activities.

Cancer: It will be a bit busy day as a string of domestic responsibilities will be put on your shoulder. This sudden rise in work pressure can also have an impact on health like blood pressure issues.

Leo: Kids will be your priority today. The day seems good to monitor their progress in school.

Virgo: Hard work is all that is required to get success in whatever work you have opted for. Avoid taking short cuts and all the pain and trouble will pay off with rich returns.

Libra: The day promises a definite sense of pride and joy from children. Fiscal gains are also on the cards. Good earnings can be made today by money-lenders and stockbrokers.

Scorpio: Stay away from confrontations and troubles of any kind as it is the mantra you should be adopting today. However, by evening, the day will turn a bit relaxing.

Sagittarius: Making most of your overseas contacts, you are likely to expand your business. Effective communication skills will help you get your tasks done.

Capricorn: Success will be knocking the door today in both social as well as professional life. At work, prepare to get loaded with new assignments and dealing with existing work pressure.

Aquarius: The day is all set for parting for even the smallest reason. Otherwise, the day will be as usual. However, a bit of planning is required to march ahead successfully in business or any other profession.

Pisces: A parent-teacher meet awaits you. However, it is likely that you will only receive news about how proud your children are making you.

