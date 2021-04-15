Horoscope Today, 15 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Aries, Tauras, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Aries: Nothing may seem to be working out today as you are likely to feel challenged at every step. Take a break to ease the stress.

Taurus: The day is very favourable to commence financial planning. Your focus will be on relationships and on ways to grow them.

Gemini: Your quest for spirituality is likely to resume today. Try keeping an eye on expenses.

Cancer: Jealousy will rule your mind today. Try to overcome it and avoid being over-analytical. Conflicts and differences with your peers and bosses are on the cards.

Leo: Today, just remember that sometimes losing a battle is the only way to win the war. To make your relationship run longer you need to sacrifice a bit.

Virgo: Accept the challenge that promises to test your business acumen especially those related to capital and finances. All the issues will be resolved today with the help of out of the box ideas.

