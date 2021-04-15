Horoscope Today, 15 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

Libra: Dreams do not generally come true but in your case, your dream project will materialise and take its first steps towards a successful future today.

Scorpio: Working towards a better future is what you will be doing today. However, do not expect radical or dynamic changes. Analyse and study every step of yours to go ahead.

Sagittarius: Everyone cannot be satisfied and happy with what you do. Understand this and stop pleasing everyone. Be cautious and patient as your tolerance will help you overcome the problem.

Capricorn: Today is the day when you will be experiencing both the good and the bad. On one hand, negative feelings will fill your mind while on the other efforts at work will yield good returns. Stay calm and focus on your goals.

Aquarius: The day is very productive and is all about communication and associations. At work, it will be a busy day which will be spent teaching, explaining, negotiating, co-ordinating and arranging meetings.

Pisces: Relationships are all about compromises and you know how important it is to lose an argument to win over a heart and this is one of the areas where others try to imitate you.

