Horoscope Today, 15 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

It’s a considerate and thoughtful day for you. You will be highly valued and appreciated as a boss, colleague, parent or beloved. Stars say, utilise this exchange of energy to sort out difficult issues.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Today, you will find comfort around your family. Your maturity will make it easy for you to deal with emotional issues. Energy and exuberance invested today will pay off in the coming days.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be lavishly appreciated by your superiors and colleagues for your hard work and dedication. You will do all the task with ease, no matter, how hard it is.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

It is not your day today, hence, stars suggest postponing all important decisions and work.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It will be a productive day for those involved in Sales and Marketing related jobs. It is a good time to recognise your inherent capabilities and prove your worth.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Take a much-needed break from your daily rigmarole. Replace all the mundane work that fills up your day. Attending private and social get-togethers is on cards. Keep your spirits high and mingle with other people.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

It’s a family day for you today as you will prioritize spending time with family members among other commitments. You may plan to go out for dinner or for a short excursion with them.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Today is just another mundane day for you and you will be mounted with pressure at work. You may even feel irritated at times. Stars suggest spending some quality time with your loved ones.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You are on a winning spree, today. As a leader, you will not only guide and instruct your subordinates but also encourage and motivate them. All in all, it will be a happy day for you.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Don’t let your emotions overpower your mind as being impractical today might be harmful to you. Control your emotions and don’t let others take advantage of your weakness. Be strong and give a tough fight to those who try to go ahead of you.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will have some heavy mood swings today and this might shock the people around you making it difficult for them to deal with you. Be careful and don’t take unwanted decisions.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

It will be a hectic day for you and most of it will be spent in making relationships on the professional as well as the personal front. You will likely attend social events and some religious event as well.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here