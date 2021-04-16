Horoscope Today, 16 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Virgo, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: Freedom is what you need in everything you do today. Spend some time with your family and go shopping or plan for an outing.

Taurus: You will feel determined and decisive today. Most of your time will be consumed by tension at the workplace.

Gemini: The day promises sensitivity and compassion. A family trip is on the cards. Investments can also be done in various financial companies.

Cancer: A proper dedication is required towards official work. The day will not favour you in trying out new things so follow the same tactics you have been using so far.

Leo: Remember that the foundation of your success is your family therefore make every possible effort to make your roots stronger. Appreciate what others do.

Virgo: Emotions will take over every other thing today. A bonding or a sentimental attachment is also likely to be developed with your belongings.

Libra: The day will reveal the artist within you and can give a boost to your penchant for interior decoration.

Scorpio: Pay attention to your family matters today. Keep calm and think before you speak.

Sagittarius: Partying is all that you need today. However, your serious side will take over and you are likely to avoid the idea of celebrating.

Capricorn: Your way of working is likely to change today, especially in terms of the level of energy and concentration put in. The switch to the new strategy is likely to enhance the performance.

Aquarius: It will be a productive day. Cards show unrestrained support from your bosses and colleagues.You will be spending some quality time with your family in the evening.

Pisces: As it is said, happiness shared doubles the joy while sorrows shared half the burden. Follow this mantra for today. Family support is the best thing that anyone can get and you are blessed to have it.

