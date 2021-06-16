Horoscope Today, 16 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Horoscope is an astrological chart or diagram representing the positions of the Sun, Moon, planets, astrological aspects and angles at the time of an event, such as of a person’s birth. It often refers to an astrologer’s predictions.

Here’s a look at what the star have in store for you on Wednesday, June 16:

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will be resuming a project or work that you had left earlier. With newfound passion and confidence,you will be all prepared to make the commitment on the professional front.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You are looking for a creative outlet today. Reconnect with friends with whom you share the same hobbies and explore what makes you happy. You will be prioritising yourself today.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You are seeking the comfort of home and wish to take a break from your hectic work schedule. Take some time off from all the distractions and listen to your body. Get in touch with old friends or family members to calm down.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Today is all about communicating in the right way. There will be moments where you will have to speak up and do not hesitate when the time comes. Go through your inbox and chats to see if there are any messaged that need to be replied to.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You are making decisions based on reality and pragmatism today. There will be some fresh perspective in terms of career prospects. Give structure to you day with activities that make you feel productive.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You may indulge in some self-care routine today. There will be moments when you will feel lost in your own thoughts, but you will be guided back to your present reality soon.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

It is a great day to clear your head of all the thoughts that have been cluttering in. Spend time with yourself and be mindful of how you process each thought. Do not pressurise yourself into being productive today. It is ok to relax and take care of yourself.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You will be seeking the company of friends today. Reaching out to old friends and acquaintances will prove therapeutic and nostalgic.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You are deeply immersed in your work today. There will be contemplations regarding the future career prospects and brainstorming of new ideas.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You are done with the monotonous routine of your life and are looking to bring something new. You may seek inspiration from your hobbies, education, or acquiring new skills.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

If you have been bottling up your emotions, today is the day you address them and let them wash over you as they release. Talk about your experience with a friend or a partner. It is going to be a therapeutic day.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

If you are in a romantic relationship, you may have to discuss some issues that have been bothering both of you lately. It may seem daunting but at the end of it your relationship will emerge stronger.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

