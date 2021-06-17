Horoscope Today, 17 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

This week of June will witness a rare transit where Saturn and Uranus will form a right angle to each other. Such transits take place about every 20 years. In horoscope, Saturn represents authority and discipline, while Uranus symbolises freedom and rebellion. As these two planets square off conflict and tensions will naturally arise.

Most of us will feel tension between our commitments to traditional structures and the desire to break away from the shackles of society. This week may present some new surprises as well.

Let us see how each zodiac sign will be affected on Thursday this week:

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You have been working non-stop for quite a while now and today there will be a desire to look for new opportunities that may bring some newness to your routine. Your faith in yourself may seem to waver, but remember how far you have come.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may seek to learn new skills and upgrade your personality for the better today. There will be some who may criticise your decisions, but your job should be to not entertain those opinions.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

It is your season and naturally you will be prioritising yourself today. You may experience a sense of regret regarding all your life choices. You may wish to make some changes to your lifestyle or how you wish to take things in the future.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

It is good to introspect and be self-aware, but beware of getting too much into your head today. Take the opportunity to connect with friends and family and spend some time socialising.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You may change or work on a new way of approaching your ambitions. Do not let the heaviness of uncertainty break your confidence in yourself. Believe in your capabilities and pursue your goals.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

There are chances of you receiving that rare acknowledgment of all your efforts today. You are also quite serious about your career this week and may find yourself searching for some realistic goals.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You will be stepping out of your comfort zone today as there are decisions to be made. It may seem a daunting task for you to choose one thing over another considering how it will leave a lasting effect.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You may find yourself carrying the weight of an old emotional baggage today. Your wish to have control over your life may leave you frustrated, hence surrender to uncertainty and go with the flow.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You may realise that there are some necessary changes to be made in order for you to reach your career goals. Get in touch with someone who knows what you want to receive some advice.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Choose your battles wisely this week. Your energy and peace of mind are precious hence investing in unnecessary arguments will only drain your mental health.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Stop assuming things this week and ask for whatever it is you are seeking without any hesitation and preconceived notions. You will experience some fresh ideas on the creative front today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

If you have decided on what kind of life you want to lead and have a clear picture in your mind then start working on it right away. Beware of carrying forward the trauma of the past into your present and future life.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

