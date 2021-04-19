Horoscope Today, 19 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Aries, Gemini, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: You will start the day facing a dilemma but will soon come to a decision with your skills. As evening approaches, you will be applauded for your outstanding performance and may even sign new agreements.

Taurus: Financial matters will impatiently seek your attention today. People may be taken by surprise with the way you get poignant.

Gemini: You will find — or at least you will believe that you have found — your purpose in life. It will keep you excited throughout the day, and maybe even for days to come. You may spend lavishly to improve your personal appearance. You will be right to treat them as investments.

Cancer: Family members will be in for a treat as you try new recipes at home. You will indulge in pastimes. Arrival of guests will bring in an air of festivity.

Leo: Creativity will flow through your mind seamlessly and you will generate ideas effortlessly. Just remember that having an imaginative mind means learning lessons from the past and visualising a better future.

Virgo: You will be highly motivated. Your creative talents and abilities set you apart as an excellent artist. Words will flow if you give vent to your creativity, and if you choose to sing or dance, you will be the focus of attention.

Libra: Equip yourself to deal with some problem-solving. Learn and follow the basic steps of problem-analysing techniques. The steps involve obtaining facts, analysing them and then arriving at a decision based upon your observations.

Scorpio: A taxing and demanding day waits ahead. Things might baffle you so much that you might lose your ability to think clearly. The battle is not lost because your power of resilience will be the silver lining.

Sagittarius: Showing your love and affection to your kids will give you a feeling of satisfaction. Spend some quality time with your partner!

Capricorn: Your busy work schedule makes it extremely difficult for you to think for yourself. You want to be creative, but again, the workload will not let you have that freedom.

Aquarius: From the smallest to the biggest, all of your plans will turn into reality. Don’t get disheartened if there are some obstacles on your path; you are fully armed to face the challenges.

Pisces: Be alert and focused and you will be able to dodge any incoming trouble. Today is a day of materialization and the projects and other things that you have been working on since a long time will draw close to completion and begin to pay off.

