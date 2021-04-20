Horoscope Today, 20 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: Visit to a historical place or a museum is on the cards. You are required to pay attention to your health.

Taurus: You will be more inclined towards your family today than your professional career or official work. A festive evening filled with fun and laughter awaits you.

Gemini: Today is all about love and relationship for you. You will make a favourable impression with the way you will look tonight.

Cancer: Your mental capabilities will help you improve your finances. Today will be a successful day in both private life and career. Though you will be loaded with lots of work and responsibilities you will be able to spend time in your pursuits by evening.

Leo: Look for a fresh start as the day is suitable for it. The day is best to initiate and implement the plans you have already chalked out for your future.

Virgo: Ambitious and conscientious will be your mood for the day. Planning and careful execution will help your action speak louder than the word. Your boss and colleagues are likely to appreciate and recognise you for your work.

Libra: Today is a day where you will spend happy moments with your family members and loved ones. You are advised to enjoy these pleasant moments of togetherness.

Scorpio: You will be able to balance your work and home perfectly today. You can also indulge in intellectual discussions and brainstorming with peers.

Sagittarius: Situations may not be in your favour today. However, do not surrender to the pressure and give your best.

Capricorn: Today is the day when success will easily come knocking on your door. You are advised to make the most of today as tomorrow may not be the same.

Aquarius: Balance between emotional and rational sides can easily be achieved. Your work will please you and may also successfully mix your personal life into your professional life.

Pisces: Travelling can be planned as indicated by the cards. The day will prove to be good for those who are planning to go abroad for some specialized study or work.

