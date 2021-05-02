Horoscope Today, 2 May 2021: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

The day seems to be at your side today as you will find yourself excelling professionally as well as personally. Your love life will take a beautiful turn today.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Today seems to be not a good day for your health. You need to take special care and not do anything that leads to poor health. Avoid tension and anxiety and be careful about the food you eat.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will also be busy with your social obligations today.Family and business will be on priority.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Time to get inclined towards the study of philosophy and the working of the metaphysical world. You will put more effort to improve your professional skills.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It’s a fun day for you today as you will go on a small trip which you are planning. This will help yourecharge yourself.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Time to go through the past achievements and assemble the machinery for accomplishing more in the future. New relationships will lead to the road to progress.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

It is time to complete all the remaining works. You will give your best to whatever you undertake today and your work-ability will be praised.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

House renovation is on your cards today. You may furnish your house with portraits and artefacts.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will pay extra attention to your loved ones today. Also, you might arrange a small party at home and dine together with your friends and relatives.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You need to be calm and patient to achieve your goals. Don’t get too excited if things work as per your plans.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Today your luck will act as icing on the cake for your talent, hard work and creativity. You are determined to succeed and accomplish your goals through hard work.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Your cards say you need to be a good listener today and understand things. The household works might be tiring and become a major cause for mental stress.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

