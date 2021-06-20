Horoscope Today, 20 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction on Father's Day 2021

The day is in favour of those who have their sun sign as Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Libra. People who are Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio will need to be more patient and should ensure that they are not bogged down if things don’t work out as per their plan. People in these sun signs must not forget that perseverance is the key.

Aries

All circumstances are in your favour at present and your family too will be happy with you. Try to be cool and keep your mind calm under all circumstances.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A,L,E

Rashi lord - Mars

Taurus

You will solve a big problem and will feel relieved after that. Health will be in good shape. The fears in your mind will most likely get eliminated.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini

It is a good day for you as you will spend some quality time with your children. Love life may not be as per your expectation and might lead you to feel frustrated. Take advice from your friends in serious matters.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer

It is a day to be patient and focus on yourself. Doing yoga might help. You may feel less confident but make sure it does not get to you. If you are planning to start new work, then it is more advisable for you to wait for sometime.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

There are chances of you profiting from online business. People will have faith in you and your chances of travel are also high. You may start some new work.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

There is no time to waste in futile activities as important opportunities await you. You will have an excellent family life but there are chances of you being worried about your elder sibling.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

It is a phenomenal day for you as you are going to be happy and both your efficiency and popularity will increase. Things in business will be as per your liking.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

Be cautious as some problems might occur in your business. You may have to make some important decisions out of the blue. Take care of your spouse’s health.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

There are chances of you getting some good news after noon. Your relationship with your partner will continue to be cordial and sweet.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

It is a productive day for you as your business goals will be met. It will be good for you if you seek advice from your partner.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

It is a day of mixed emotions for you. Work will be intermittent and you might be lost in some thoughts. Keep your expenses under control.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

Don’t indulge in over-thinking and avoid sharing your personal matters with anyone. Chances of blood pressure problems are likely.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

