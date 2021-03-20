Horoscope Today, 20 March, 2021: Cancer Will Deal with Immense Work Pressure; Know what's in store for you

Aries: You may feel possessive today and would not want to share any feelings with others.

Taurus: You will feel passionate and dedicated towards your ambitions today while also being attentive to others.

Gemini: You will be spending your time safeguarding the sentiments of others and for most of the day. Business trips may take you away from family.

Cancer: You will have a lot of work pressure to deal with. You are advised to take it easy and learn to say no.

Leo: You will be surprised by your own abilities today and will be able to bring out your flexible nature, moderate views, and mature mannerisms.

Virgo: Children will receive applauds and praises and will also be able to improve their logic and reasoning. You are suggested to keep calm and enjoy the day.

Libra: You will be full of ideas and intelligence. It is a good day to start a new business. You will be able to think clearly and focus on your work throughout the day.

Scorpio: You are advised not to think much about the outcome and keep on doing your karma. You also need to watch and think before taking any decisions related to joint ventures.

Sagittarius: You will be surrounded by problems today and you are advised to try solving them as soon as possible. You can also expect delays in making decisions.

Capricorn: The day will be very good for students who are planning to study abroad. You are advised to plan your every move to help you achieve your desired goals.

Aquarius: You are advised to make a simple change in your routine to enable certain things to work out. You are also likely to get rewards and recognition today for your past achievements.

Pisces: You will be very calm today. You are someone who loves communal harmony and your amenability will see you achieve it.