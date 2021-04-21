Horoscope Today, 21 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: You will crack a great deal today. Your power of expression is likely to be the centre of attraction. A financial reward may knock your door.

Taurus: You will have an excellent day today and will be focused on whatever you do. The evening will bring excitement, fun and laughter.

Gemini: The day seems to be not so good as there is a possibility of conflicts with family members. There is a need to cut down your expenses and increase your savings.

Cancer: You will experience a blissful married life today. Peace and happiness will prevail in the family.

Leo: You will have a hard time in the family as well as at the workplace. Need to avoid things that might create issues and work hard.

Virgo: Family will be your first priority today. The business will be good. Spend your evening relaxing and having a good time.

Libra: It is time to renovate and change the interior of your house or go in for purchasing new gadgets and décor for your home. You will have a good time with your family.

Scorpio: Your boss or your crush will be impressed by you.At work, you are likely to be more active and kick start the projects in the pipeline.

Sagittarius: Time to pamper yourself and exploreyour interests. Do what you like to do, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading.

Capricorn: The day seems to be at your side today as you will find yourself excelling at work. Utilise the opportunity to the maximum.

Aquarius: Perfect day to proceed in love and romance that you feel you need to act on.

Pisces: The day will bring monetary profit from business or even through other investments. Your knack for good public relations and networking will work. Good deals might come from unexpected sources as well.

