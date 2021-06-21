Horoscope Today, 21 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Horoscopes are the future predictions of how someone’s day, month, year, or life will turn out to be. While it may not be true for everyone always, horoscopes help you plan your time in advance and be cheerful about whatever life throws at you. These are Monday, June 21’s predictions for all sunsigns. Take whatever you resonate with.

Aries:

It’s time to wear your thick skin today. Let others express their opinions, while you respect their right. More importantly, don’t judge others even if you are being critical. Be diplomatic today.

Rashi Lord: Mars

Rashi Letters: A, L, E

Favourable Color: Red

Favourable Number: 1, 8

Taurus:

Taurus, do not let mental constraints bother you today. Make your mind and set yourself on the adventure you’ve been planning for. The day is in your favour.

Rashi Lord: Venus

Rashi Letters: Ba, Va, U

Favourable Color: White

Favourable Number: 2, 7

Gemini:

People may be harsh to you, causing you difficulty to connect with others. To avoid being tired emotionally, keep a safe distance from the drama.

Rashi Lord: Mercury

Rashi Letters: Ka, Chha, Gha

Favourable Color: Yellow

Favourable Number: 3, 6

Cancer:

Others will be charmed by you today, do not take it as a surprise. You will be light of any party. The day needs an unconventional approach at your end.

Rashi Lord: Moon

Rashi Letters: Da, Ha

Favourable Color: Milky

Favourable Number: 4

Leo:

If you are stepping out of home, make sure to face an intellectual day. But this can happen at your home too. So, the best way out is to avoid people or prepare yourself for a face-off.

Rashi Lord: Sun

Rashi Letters: Ma, Ta

Favourable Color: Golden

Favourable Number: 5

Virgo:

The day demands you to spend some quality time with friends and family. Some food and drinks can make you and your loved ones feel happy.

Rashi Lord: Mercury

Rashi Letters: Pa, Tha, Na

Favourable Color: Green

Favourable Number: 3, 8

Libra:

Be prepared, both emotionally and physically. Keep your manifestation strong and short for them to be effective. Be friends with people, as their resources can prove beneficial to you.

Rashi Lord: Venus

Rashi Letters: Ra, Ta

Favourable Color: White

Favourable Number: 2, 7

Scorpio:

Skip the doors of fear and doubts to find you reason to be happy. Enjoy your day to the fullest and participate in things that cause you happiness.

Rashi Lord: Mars

Rashi Letters: Na, Ya

Favourable Color: Red

Favourable Number: 1, 8

Sagittarius:

It’s time to be fill in some energy to your thoughts. Feeling emotionally detached might make you have an urge for freedom of sorts. Take time to sort things out.

Rashi Lord: Jupiter

Rashi Letters: Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Favourable Color: Yellow

Favourable Number: 9, 12

Capricorn:

It’s time to be the brightest star in the sky, Capricorn. Make powerful collaborations to make changes to your current financial situation.

Rashi Lord: Saturn

Rashi Letters: Kha, Ja

Favourable Color: Cyan

Favourable Number: 10, 11

Aquarius:

If regrets and negative thoughts have been your companions for long, it’s time to say goodbye to them now. Let it all out, in whatever form it does.

Rashi Lord: Saturn

Rashi Letters: Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Favourable Color: Cyan

Favourable Number: 10, 11

Pisces:

There’s a rage inside you, but how you use it makes all the difference. Do not turn arrogant to offend others. Be the spark and joy people need in their lives.

Rashi Lord: Jupiter

Rashi Letters: Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Favourable Color: Yellow

Favourable Number: 9, 12

