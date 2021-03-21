Horoscope Today, 21 March, 2021: Find Out What The Stars Have in Store For You

Aries: The day will not be in your favour today, no matter how hard you try. You are also likely to solicit trouble but it can turn out to be good for you.

Taurus: The day will prove to be very productive to deal in money matters. You are also likely to enjoy both money and muscle power in the afternoon.

Gemini: You can feel lonely today and will require the company of someone close to you. You can also go through rapid mood swings and hence, you are advised to practice meditative techniques to help you keep calm.

Cancer: You will be focusing on your social commitments today with a healthy financial condition.

Leo: You are likely to find yourself in some risky situation in the latter half of the day. However, by the end of it, you will be able to find answers to some of your troubling issues. You are advised to remain patient and calm.

Virgo: You will pay all your attention and focus on your finances today. You are also likely to make provisions for any crisis that may arise in future.

Libra: There is a high probability that legal disputes will be going your way due to out-of-court settlements. You may not feel like interacting with anyone by afternoon.

Scorpio: You will enjoy travelling today either for work or social purposes. Your thoughts will be occupied with business meetings and conversations.

Sagittarius: Today, you will be able to find out the mysteries which had plagued you for the past few days. You can make associations today and it will prove to be beneficial in the long run.

Capricorn: You are likely to be surrounded by work pressure and stress today. However, you will be able to prove your abilities and potential.

Aquarius: You will feel a bit dull today however the day will improve later. You can expect sudden good news. You are advised to be careful about meeting deadlines.

Pisces: You will be busy allocating equal time to family and business today. At the workplace, you are expected to encounter a little variety and excitement.