Horoscope Today, 22 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Horoscopes are the future predictions that are based on the position of planets, the Moon, astrological aspects, and sensitive angles. It is not necessary that they prove out to be true for everyone and always but they do give you a heads up and allow you to plan your things in advance. June 22, Tuesday, is an auspicious day for most of the matters concerning Sagittarius, while there are chances that Virgo end up bearing sudden money loss. Aquarius and Pisces are advised to keep a check on their words.

Here are the predictions for all sun signs for June 22:

Aries:

You might end up getting a new job, and your self-confidence and motivation will remain high. The day will be good for your health and it is in your favor from all ends.

Rashi Lord: Mars

Rashi Letters: A, L, E

Favourable Color: Red

Favourable Number: 1, 8

Taurus:

Keep your income and expenses in balance with each other. You will have to keep patience in order to find answers to the questions in your mind.

Rashi Lord: Venus

Rashi Letters: Ba, Va, U

Favourable Color: White

Favourable Number: 2, 7

Gemini:

Gemini, you need to control your anger today. There are high chances that your boss may form a negative perception of you.

Rashi Lord: Mercury

Rashi Letters: Ka, Chha, Gha

Favourable Color: Yellow

Favourable Number: 3, 6

Cancer:

Take care of your health, constipation might trouble your today. You will yield good results from your journeys. In the office, get a hold of your subordinates.

Rashi Lord: Moon

Rashi Letters: Da, Ha

Favourable Color: Milky

Favourable Number: 4

Leo:

Leo, there are high chances that long pending work will get completed, just keep your perseverance intact. If you work towards increasing your knowledge, it will get you brilliant results.

Rashi Lord: Sun

Rashi Letters: Ma, Ta

Favourable Color: Golden

Favourable Number: 5

Virgo:

Don’t neglect your health and medications. There are chances of you bearing sudden money loss. If someone seeks your advice, do give them as it will prove to be beneficial.

Rashi Lord: Mercury

Rashi Letters: Pa, Tha, Na

Favourable Color: Green

Favourable Number: 3, 8

Libra:

Today your self-confidence will increase, and your enemies will become weak in front of you. You will be influential in your office today.

Rashi Lord: Venus

Rashi Letters: Ra, Ta

Favourable Color: White

Favourable Number: 2, 7

Scorpio:

It is not a good day to blindly trust your business partners. Avoid sharing family problems with others. And do not take stress, it might lead to severe headache.

Rashi Lord: Mars

Rashi Letters: Na, Ya

Favourable Color: Red

Favourable Number: 1, 8

Sagittarius:

Altogether it’s a good day. You might get rewarded or honored by the government. The day is auspicious for most of your matters. And chances of getting success in competitive examinations are higher.

Rashi Lord: Jupiter

Rashi Letters: Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Favourable Color: Yellow

Favourable Number: 9, 12

Capricorn:

Capricon, you will have a positive way from a work point of view. Some complex problems in business might get solved and you might also get profit from some big investment.

Rashi Lord: Saturn

Rashi Letters: Kha, Ja

Favourable Color: Cyan

Favourable Number: 10, 11

Aquarius:

The day might bring a lack of understanding between your family members. Choose your words carefully before you speak. There are chances you might plan for some big project.

Rashi Lord: Saturn

Rashi Letters: Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Favourable Color: Cyan

Favourable Number: 10, 11

Pisces:

Keep a check on what you speak, you might hurt people with your comments today. If you are planning to go shopping, keep your budget in mind. Take care of your health and avoid getting wet in rain.

Rashi Lord: Jupiter

Rashi Letters: Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Favourable Color: Yellow

Favourable Number: 9, 12

