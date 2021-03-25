Horoscope Today, 25 March, 2021: Find Out What The Stars Have in Store For You

Aries: Today is an enterprising day for you. You may visit an ancient site perhaps a museum, or a historical place. Give your health the required attention and spend the evening by yourself.

Taurus: A thought-provoking day with traces of success and rewards. Do not let your morale get affected. Every sunrise comes with a different promise and things will change for the better from tomorrow.

Gemini: Your desire for a clean space around you will reach the level of obsession. You will wash your car or organise your wardrobe yourself as you don't trust the househelp with any of the chores.

Cancer: Your thoughts may be radical but you will be largely controlled while acting on them. You will have no issues starting a new venture, and taking the necessary action to keep them afloat.

Leo: You shall remain extremely busy and will find dearth of time in your day. The tasks may be small but it is important that you do them. You have an ability to make things work so buckle up as a hectic day lies ahead.

Virgo: Family affairs will take precedence today. It is likely that your thoughts will be influenced apart from other things. On the business front, expect things to take a better turn. Evening will turn out to be relaxing.

Libra: You have been lately worried about the health of one of your close friends. Take this day to spend time with that friend. You must prove to yourself at least today that ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed'.

Scorpio: Your mind shall take over and draw you to the work bench and keep you to the grindstone. Your heart will flutter like a butterfly so you have to strike the right balance. You may win over your boss and your special one too.

Sagittarius: Tough times don't last, but tough people do. Keep this in mind and move ahead in life. Try to make the complicated stuff simpler with your optimistic approach. Speak when it is needed and don't get bogged down by unnecessary pressure.

Capricorn: You will have heard of emotional fools and today you should try not to be one of going by your feelings may leave you at a low ebb and can come in the way of your success. Remain dispassionate and let them think you are a hard nut to crack.

Aquarius: Today, you will experience the right balance between logic and emotion. You will know how to maintain a balance between business with pleasure. You are content financially but trivial issues may bother you today.

Pisces: The focus is on career advancement today. Delayed business deals will finally come through. Job people can expect pay rises or promotions. Make sure your skills are well updated so that you can tackle your new responsibilities.