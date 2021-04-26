Horoscope Today, 26 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: Fears in the department of romantic relationships may come to surface. You may needto have a tough conversation with your partner regarding your vulnerabilities. Look for things and hobbies that make you happy.

Taurus: Embrace yourselves for some important development in your romantic life. You may be facing some issues when it comes to your professional front. However, a heart to heart conversation with a close friend might make things better.

Gemini: You have to address the emotional can of worms that you have left unattended for quite some time now. It may require some strength but it is necessary for you to have a fresh perspective on things and release the weight.

Cancer: You have been too busy when it comes to achieving your professional targets. However, today you might take a break from the hustle and receive some attention from a romantic connection.

Leo: Although you have been making some strides in your career, you may divert your attention to your family, close friends today. This day may also bring back some old memories and evoke feelings of nostalgia.

Virgo: Today you will be looking at the larger scheme of things as you continue to make efforts to achieve your goals. You may also be addressing some communication hurdles and mental health issues today.

Libra: You may not be in the right headspace today, and there may be some tough conversations ahead for you. However, speaking with a close connection or revealing your vulnerabilities may help lose the emotional trauma.

Scorpio: As you invest yourself into your romantic relationships do not forget to address your own needs. You may need to shift your attention towards yourself.

Sagittarius: An uncomfortable information may reveal itself today. You may take your time to process the news, but remember to address your mental blockage before you get back up to work on yourself.

Capricorn: News related to a romantic partner may come to the fore that may compel you to have some serious conversations. On the work front you remain dedicated and focused as always.

Aquarius: You may be able to find the sweet spot where a balance between home life and your personal life will be found. This will provide you a fresh perspective on life.

Pisces: It may seem like a mentally-draining day, but confiding in your partner or a close friend may help you.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here