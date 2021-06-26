Horoscope Today, 26 June, 2021: Pisces need to Maintain Work-life Balance; Check out Astrological Prediction for All Zodiac Signs

This weekend will prove fruitful for career opportunities or new skills that would eventually prove beneficial for the career path. Cancer, Scorpio, and Sagittarius to receive good news on the work front. Love life takes centre-stage for Aries, Leo, Aquarius today. Taurus, Capricorn, Gemini, Libra will learn something new about maintaining relationships.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries may start romantic life

Things may start to develop in your romantic life from today. If you are single, now is the time to put yourself out there and attract some development in your dating life. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8. Go for bright colours to complement your fiery personality as your sign is ruled by the red planet Mars and your lucky alphabets are A, L, E.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus must shift focus to family life

You shall shift your focus to family life and work on healing familial bonds that may have gone astray. Be prepared to have some intense conversations. Numbers 2 and 7, and colour white are lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by Venus and the lucky alphabets for you are B, V, and U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Emotional well-being will be priority for Gemini

Your natural charismatic personality will shine through making you the centre of attention. Your emotional well-being will be the priority today as conversations with a partner or a friend will bring the much needed healing. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, turn to the colour yellow for luck. Alphabets K, C, G will prove beneficial for you as Mercury rules your sign.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer need to be stay away from murmurs or gossip

There will be new insights regarding your career goal that may affect how you change the future course of your ambitions. Beware of any murmurs or gossip related to your romantic life. Your lucky number is 4, while milky white colour will bring your support. Alphabets D, H will bring you luck as Moon rules your sign.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Single Leo may be attracting potential partners

As the planet of love Venus moves into your sign, romance and feelings of endearment will come to the fore. You will be attracting the attention of potential partners if you are single. Lucky number 5 and colour golden will support you through and through. Turn to lucky alphabets M and T. as Sun rules your sign.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo need to reach out to people they love

You must let go of self-sabotaging patterns in romantic relationships that hinder its growth. Reach out to people you love and express your feelings openly. Lucky numbers 3 and 8 and colour green will bring luck. Turn to alphabets P, T, N as Mercury rules your sign.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Time to fix relationship for Libra

You will once again emerge as the life of the party as you reconnect with your social circle. It is also an ideal time to reach out to people with whom your relationship went astray. Numbers 2 and 7 and colour white will support you in your endeavours. R and T are your lucky alphabets while Venus rules your sign.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio may receive appreciation at work

You will be relishing some career perks today, as you receive appreciation at work. Do not be afraid of putting across your demands on the job front. Numbers 1 and 8 and colour red will bring in luck. Alphabets N and Y will support you as Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius be ready to explore new side of yourself

You will be pushed out of your comfort zone with new opportunities coming your way in the field of education, work or business. Be prepared to explore this new side of yourself. Turn to numbers 9 and 12 and colour yellow for luck. Your lucky alphabets are B, D, P, D as Jupiter rules your planet.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Emotionally intense period on its way for Capricorn

You may have to reconsider how you approach a deadlock in relationships. An emotionally intense period is on its way. Use this time to learn more about how you work when in a relationship. Numbers 10 and 11, and colour cyan will bring you all the support that you need. Alphabets K, J are lucky for you as Saturn rules your planet.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Love is in the air for Aquarius

Brace yourself for some romantic time. Your dating life will take the front seat this time as you attract potential partners with your charm. Numbers are 10 and 11, and dark blue colour will be providing you all the luck. Alphabets G, S will prove beneficial for you. Your sign is ruled by Saturn.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces to get support in professional life

You will be supported in your professional endeavours. This is a good time to work towards a healthy work-life balance. Numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets D, C, J, T will bring you luck. Bright colours like yellow will be prosperous for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

