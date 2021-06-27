Horoscope Today, 27 June, 2021: Libra, Taurus and Scorpio to Receive Good News on Work Front; Know how the day will turn out for Your Zodiac Sign

June 27 will prove to be beneficial for people aiming for business expansion and all work-related stuff. A lot of people might get their marriages fixed too. Libra, Taurus, and Scorpio to receive good news on work front. Virgo and Aquarius are advised to keep a check on their diet as they might face some health issues. Leo will either have to gather the courage to do a face-off or avoid people. Depending on your sunsign, here are what your horoscope has for you -

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will benefit from ancestral property

Aries, you would like to spend alone time with your loved ones and there is the possibility of progress at the workplace. Today, you will benefit from ancestral property. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8. As your sign is ruled by the red planet Mars, your lucky color is Red and your lucky alphabets are A, L, E.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus might plan to start a new business

Your father’s health might worry you. You might do the planning to start a new business and keep your good bahaviour towards high officials. Numbers 2 and 7, and white colour are lucky for Taurus. Plant Venus rules your sign and the lucky alphabets are B, V, and U.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini must learn to value time

Gemini, you must learn to value time. Avoid your ego as old differences may re-emerge due to it. Pay a little extra attention at your workplace. And avoid interfering in the matter of others. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, turn to the yellow color for luck. Alphabets K, C, G will prove beneficial for you. Your sun sign is Mercury.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer will be light of any party

Others will be charmed by you today, do not take it as a surprise. You will be light of any party. The day needs an unconventional approach at your end. Your lucky numbers are 4 and the alphabets for you are Da and Ha. As moon rules your sign, milky will work for your luck.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo must avoid people

Leo, for today it is advised to avoid people or else prepare yourself for a face-off. The lucky number for you is 5 and the golden colour will support you. Alphabets lucky for Leo are M and T as Sun rules your sign.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo need to avoid oily and spicy food

You will be some convenience in financial matters and difficulties will arise in love relationships. You are advised to not eat oily and spicy food because the digestion may worsen. Pa, Tha, Na are the lucky alphabets for you while 3,8 are the lucky numbers. Green will be the lucky colour as planet Mercury rules the sign.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Marriage on cards for Libra

Unmarried people might get their marriage fixed. People might get segregation from your ideology and you might get some good career options. As the sign is ruled by Venus, the favourable color and number for the sign is white and 2,7. Lucky alphabets are Ra and Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio will spend more time at home

Altogether it’s a good day for you. Some auspicious event might take place at your home and you will spend comparatively more time at home. From a work point of view, you will look for expanding your business. Colour red and number 1,8 are lucky numbers for the sign. Na and Ya are the lucky alphabets and the sign is ruled by mars.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius will find difficult to study

Sagittarius, anger, and rage may spoil your work today. Working people may get stressed and students will find difficult to study. Be careful while making big investments in real estate. As the sun is ruled by Jupiter lucky number, colour, and letters are 9,12, yellow, and respectively.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn must take care of their life partner’s health

Trust your hard work and abilities as your performance in the office will be appreciated. Take care of your life partner’s health. You might have problems in government-related work. 10, 11 are lucky numbers for Capricorn, and favourable color is cyan. As the ruling planet of the sign is Saturn, lucky alphabets are Kha, Ja.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius might face financial problems

You might face money-related problems and avoid coming under the influence of others. Keep your diet and daily routine under check to avoid gas and acidity. Be careful as important items are likely to go missing. Numbers are 10 and 11, and alphabets G, S will prove beneficial for you. Dark blue colour will be providing you all the luck and your sign is ruled by Saturn.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces will get control over adversity

All work will be completed on time and there is a possibility that you might get a responsible position in some big project. You will get control over adversity and there may be preparations for the marriage of some family member or relative. The sign is ruled by Jupiter, the favourable color is yellow and favourable number is 9,12. Da, Cha, Jha, Tha are the letters for Pisces.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here