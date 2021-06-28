Horoscope Today, 28 June, 2021: Gemini May Stay Anxious Today; Check Astrological Prediction for Your Zodiac Sign

Leo and Virgo are advised to keep drama and unnecessary people out of their lives today, while Sagittarius and Cancer will be able to help others with a clear mind. Taurus and Libra’s rashi lord is Venus today and will help them with new ideas. Aquarius and Capricorn are advised to wear Cyan.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries it’s time to be talkative

You are advised to break that silence today and be talkative. New opportunities will knock your door. Be open to new people and new ideas. Wearing red will be lucky for you today, while your favourite numbers are 1 and 8. Mars will be ruling rashi lord today. A, L, E are the rashi letters for the day.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Time for Taurus to step out

Staying in a box is doing you no good, it’s time to step out. Think about new ways of living. Ba, Va and U are your rashi letters, while the rashi lord for the day is Venus. 2 and 7 are lucky numbers for Taurus today, and favourite colour is white.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini need to be sensitive of people’s emotions

With Mercury as your rashi lord today, Gemini may stay anxious on Monday. Be careful about what you say. Be sensitive of people’s emotions. The favourite colour is yellow, and favourite number are 3 and 6. The rashi letters are Ka, Chha and Gha.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer can take care of themselves and others

Wear milky colour today and stay by 4 as your favourite number. Cancer, with a clear mind, you’ll be to take care of yourself and others. If there are people you haven’t talked to in a while, it’s time to remember them. Moon is your rashi lord, while rashi letters are Da and Ha.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo are advised to wear golden

Sun will be ruling lord for you today, and you are advised to wear golden. Manage your day by taking care of your work. Do not let unnecessary things create a hurdle. Stick to your POV. Rashi letters are Ma and Ta, while favourite number is 5. Confront people who are causing you trouble.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Keep up the good work Virgo

With green as your favourite colour today, keep your things get going. Think clearly and keep on doing your good work. Do not let people poke their nose in your business. Also, spend a little extra where it is necessary. Your rashi letters are Pa, Tha and Na, while rashi lord is Mercury. 3 and 8 are your favourite numbers.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

New ideas will be knocking Libra doors

Swear by 2 and 7 as your favourite numbers, while wearing white will bring you fortune. New ideas will be knocking your doors. Open out to other people and do not keep yourself limited. Powerful words and thoughts will stick by you today. Rashi lord is Venus for the day, while rashi letters are Ra and Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio, do not let your thoughts go in vain

Rashi lord Mars will help you have a sharp mind today, Scorpio. Do not let your thoughts go in vain. Accomplish new achievements and put your mind to best use. Favourite numbers are 1 and 8, while wearing red will bring you happiness. Rashi letters are Na and Ya.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Saggitarius need to wear yellow for better results

Your mind will work in your favour today, with Jupiter being the rashi lord. Wear yellow for better results in the day. The tasks will be completed with the help of brainpower. Confidence will help you communicate and move forward. Rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha, whereas favourite numbers are 9 and 12.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn attention will be on point

With courage as your shield, it is time to move forward. Saturn as your rashi lord will help you get new opportunities with the help of wit and keenness. Your attention will be on point today. Rashi letters are Kha and Ja. Cyan is your lucky colour, while 10 and 11 are favourite numbers.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Do not let others outwit you Aquarius

Just like Capricorn, Aquarius will also have their favourite colour as Cyan, while favourite numbers in 10 and 11. Freedom will be your state of mind today. Actions will support you, express yourself and do not let people outwit you. Saturn is your rashi lord and rashi letters are Ga, Sa, Sha and Sh.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces need to work carefully with the information they have

Jupiter is the ruling lord for Pisces today, helping you have confidence in your actions. Work carefully with the information you have. Rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha. 9 and 12 are favourite numbers and yellow is your favourite colour.

