Horoscope Today, 28 March, 2021: Find Out What The Stars Have in Store For You

Aries: You are likely to remain careful and watchful today and can be invited to parties and other social events by evening. You will be able to strike the right balance between business and pleasure.

Taurus: You will be discussing certain sacred issues with your near and dear ones today. You are also likely to visit holy places by the end of the day. However, you need to think twice before you act.

Gemini: The day will turn profitable for you as you are likely to earn a large amount of money mostly through some private venture. You are advised to keep working hard and achieve success.

Cancer: You are likely to face unexpected job changes today. Also, you can spend a good amount of money to please family and friends.

Leo: You can take out some time to take care of yourself. You are suggested to recharge your batteries so that it can go a long way in keeping you going for the future.

Virgo: You will be enjoying both parties and work for the day. You can make the right decisions today which will lead you to the road to success.

Libra: If you are planning to take government dealings today then the day may not be the best one for it.

Scorpio: You are advised not to get carried away by sentiments and act as an emotional fool. You can be asked to choose between two things causing a dilemma to you. You are suggested to be practical and then take the decision.

Sagittarius: Today will be a relaxing and cheerful day for you. Your family will be getting all your attention and you are also likely to spend some quality time with them discussing intimate matters.

Capricorn: You will be facing career issues today no matter what profession you are in. You will be performing at your best and will even get rewarded for the same.

Aquarius: Today is the day when you will be executing your actions to achieve your aims. You will be able to achieve far more than what everyone has estimated by the end of the day.

Pisces: You are in a mood to relax and take care of yourself today and will not like to take any responsibility.