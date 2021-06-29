Horoscope Today, 29 June, 2021: Capricorn, Scorpio Should Avoid Harsh Language; Check Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

June 29 brings in a positive environment at home for Leo and Taurus. The day will turn out to be joyful for Gemini. While Capricorn and Scorpio are suggested to not use harsh language, people with Virgo sun sign are advised to not mingle with strangers. Libra, you should not trust your love blindly today. Depending on your sun sign, here are your horoscopes-

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries should remain optimistic

Aries, you should remain optimistic. If you are looking for a new startup, the day is perfect for planning it. Concentration and dedication are very important behind your success. As your sign is ruled by the red planet Mars, your lucky colour and number are Red and 1,8 respectively. The lucky alphabets for the sun sign are A, L, E.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Atmosphere of peace and happiness will prevail for Taurus

The day is good for money-related matters, avoid repeating old mistakes. An atmosphere of peace and happiness will prevail in the family. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Numbers 2 and 7, and alphabets B, V, and U are lucky for you. Planet Venus rules your sign, colour white will help.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Day will be joyful for Gemini

Senior people may face opposition and money expenditure will be more than income. The day will be joyful for you. Take your decisions wisely. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, and the colour is yellow for luck. Alphabets K, C, G will prove beneficial for you as your sun sign is Mercury.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer might face insults

You might face insults due to your indulgence. But you will get success if you do your work diligently. Your lucky number is 4 and the lucky alphabets are Da and Ha. The moon rules your sign, milky colour will work for your luck.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Job offers from abroad likely for Leo

You might get job offers from abroad while the partnership business will yield money. The atmosphere at home will remain positive. There are chances that you will be able to take advantage of political relations. The number for you is 5 and the golden colour will bring you good luck. Alphabets lucky for Leo are M and T. The Sun rules your sign.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Green colour likely to bring luck for Virgo

Virgo, it will be better if you don’t mingle with strangers. Work pressure in the office may be high but you should keep your morale higher. Mercury rules the sign and Pa, Tha, Na are the lucky alphabets for you. Numbers 3,8 and the colour Green will bring your luck.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra need not trust their partner blindly

Libra, don’t trust your lover blindly, share your thoughts with family members it might refresh you. You are suggested to keep distance from people of wrong tendencies. As the sign is ruled by Venus, the favourable colour is white and the lucky number for the sign is 2,7. Ra and Ta are the alphabets for Libra.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Laziness might hamper Scorpio work

It’s a 50-50 day for you from the work point of view. Your confidence will increase and there will be volatility in your career. You have to be cautious about small mistakes and laziness might hamper your work. You might upset people with your harsh language. The colour red and number 1,8 are lucky for the sign. The sign is ruled by Mars and the alphabets lucky are Na and Ya.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Yellow is colour of the day for Sagittarius

Most likely, the engineering students may get job proposals. Government work will be completed with little efforts. Children are advised to strike balance between education and sports. The thought of changing job might crop up. As the sun is ruled by Jupiter lucky number and colour are 9,12 and yellow respectively. Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha are the letters for you.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn need to take care of their health

Take good care of your health, throat infection and fever may occur. Refrain from speaking harsh language as people might keep a distance from you. Choose to resolve the matter peacefully rather than getting into a spat. 10, 11 are lucky numbers for Capricorn, and lucky alphabets are Kha, Ja. The favourable colour is cyan as the ruling planet of the sign is Saturn,

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

All work of Aquarius will be completed in a proper manner

Owing to teamwork, all the work will be completed in a proper manner. Take some advice from your life partner before starting any new work. Your promotion may be discussed in the office. And you will likely be sensitive to your love relationship. Turn to numbers 10 and 11, and alphabets G, S for some luck. The dark blue colour will be beneficial for you and your sign is ruled by Saturn.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces will find it difficult to get back the money lent

You will find it difficult to get back the money lent. It is suggested to start your new work by making a budget. Spend some time in self -determination. There are chances your immunity to the disease will increase. The sign is ruled by Jupiter. Favourable colour is yellow and numbers 9,12 might bring you luck. For the Pisces, letters are - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha.

