Horoscope Today, 30 June, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How the Day Will Turn Out For Your Zodiac Sign

It’s a mixed day for all sunsigns. Where Taurus are advised to not trust strangers, Scorpio should avoid lending transactions. For Leo, their love marriage will get consent and the work pressure for Virgo might increase. Libra is suggested to not go public with personal opinions. Here are the horoscope of all sunsigns for June 30.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Good time for Aries to invest

Your career-related problems will hopefully get resolved. It is a very good time for investing money. The quality of your work will increase, it is suggested that you try to learn new genres. As your sign is ruled by the red planet Mars, your lucky colour is Red. The lucky alphabets and numbers for the sun sign are A, L, E, and 1,8, respectively.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus likely to achieve big goals in business

It is advised that you don’t trust strangers too much. There are possibilities that you can achieve big goals in business. Venus rules your sign. Lucky colour and number for Taurus are white and 2, 7. Alphabets B, V, and U are lucky for you.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Less stressful day for Gemini

Gemini, writing and media-related work will benefit you. The day will reduce your mental stress. You should not compromise on your principles. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, and colour yellow will be ideal. Your sunsign is Mercury, rely on alphabets K, C, G.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

For Cancer, not a good day for business

You are suggested to stay away from people who give you wrong advice. You might not get the expected profits in business and it may upset you. Sugar patients should pay attention to their diet and laziness can spoil your work. The Moon rules the sign, therefore the milky colour will draw you luck. Number 4 and alphabets Da and Ha are your favourite.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Love marriage on the cards for Leo

Have faith in your hard work and abilities. Your family might approve of your love marriage. Health-wise, you will be excellent today. The number for you is 5 and the alphabets lucky for Leo are M and T. The Sun rules your sign, golden is your colour.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo income sources might increase

You will be under immense pressure of work and your income sources might increase. People associated with social service will get respect. Progress of your children will bring you joy. Numbers 3,8 and alphabets Pa, Tha, Na are lucky for you. Mercury rules the sign and green might seal the day for you.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra might plan on buying a new vehicle

Libra, avoid making your personal points public. Situations will be favorable for you in the job and you might plan on buying a new vehicle. The sign is ruled by Venus. The favourable colour for Libra is white and the lucky number for the sign is 2,7. Ra and Ta are the lucky alphabets.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio must avoid arguments

Some negativity might crop up in your love relationship. Avoid lending transactions and it is advised to not indulge in any arguments as you might invite defamation charges. The colour red and number 1,8 are lucky for Scorpio. Your sunsign is ruled by Mars and alphabets lucky are Na and Ya.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

A good day for Sagittarius when it comes to business

It looks like a good day for you when it comes to business. You might get good returns in real estate businesses, and it’s right time to invest money in new businesses. You will outnumber enemies today and there will be a balance between income and expenditure. As the sunsign is ruled by Jupiter, lucky colour for you is yellow. Number 9,12 and Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha are the letters for you.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Experiment time for Capricorn on business front

You might do some big experiments in business today. Drink plenty of water. Most likely, you will return your loan amount. 10, 11 are lucky numbers for Capricorn, and favourable colour is cyan. The ruling planet is Saturn and the lucky alphabets are Kha, Ja.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius can take decisions related to marriage

People associated with banking and consultancy will get high positions in their careers. It is a good time for taking decisions related to marriage. Turn to numbers 10 and 11, and dark blue colour for some luck. Alphabets G, S will be beneficial for you and your sign is ruled by Saturn.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces need to keep flexibility in their nature

Your domination in the family may decrease. The day shows the possibility of loss, be aware. Keep flexibility in your nature according to time. Favourable colour is yellow as the sign is ruled by Jupiter. Numbers 9,12 and letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha might bring you luck.

