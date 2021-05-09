Horoscope Today, 9 May 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

The day is going to be normal for you. Give importance to the emotions of others. You might face a headache in the morning. Your stars ask you to perform all tasks with enthusiasm.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Don’t make a decision in haste and think many times before making any big deal in business. Waking up tilllate at night might affect your daily routine.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

The day is going to be greatas you will feel healthy and refreshed. You will also try to make some positive changes in your life. Take blessings from the elders. Have faith in God.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You might take some important financial decisions.Your interest in intellectual writing and reading may increase. You will be able to successfully do office work from home.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky color - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Avoid wrong habits as it might cause you criticism. Keep watch over subordinate employees and don’t reveal your secrets to anyone.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky color - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You will dominate others in debate. Your married life will be romantic and your social relationships will also deepen. Keep important items with you beforehand.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky color - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Don’t worry about your future and focus on your present. Today you will be in a very romantic mood and will express your feelings to your loved ones. You may also get your stagnated money back.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

All your tasks will be get done in a systematic way and you will feel satisfied with your achievements. You will be very interested in politics.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You might meet someone special, however, you might face trouble regarding money transactions in relationships. You will also be worried about your loved ones.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Today seems to be moderate for you as you will face both ups and downs. While troubles in new business will get over, you will be worried about your mother’s health. Stars say you need to take immunity-boosting foods and maintain a balance between family and society.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will follow our plan. Stars say you might plan to buy a new vehicle. You will be very affectionate towards younger members of your family. Health will also be good.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

The day is good for health as well as financial condition. The workplace will also be favorable for you. However, avoid being hasty while taking decisions about business deals.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

